NLEX-SLEX Connector segment linking Caloocan, España to open on March 27

Nearly a year ago, the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road was at 80% completion. Now, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) are gearing up to open the new road soon.

After an inspection earlier today, the two agencies have announced that the target date for completion of Section 1 of the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road will be “before Holy Week,” on March 27.

The NLEX-SLEX Connector Road is an 8km, four-lane expressway that seeks to connect NLEX Segment 10 to Skyway Stage 3 in Sta. Mesa, Manila. Section 1 is a 5.15km segment that stretches from C3 Road in Caloocan City to España Boulevard in Manila City.

This initial segment will supposedly help decongest traffic in various areas including Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela. Once completed, the entirety of the P23.2 billion road project is expected to reduce travel time from the SLEX Alabang to NLEX Balintawak from two hours to just 20 minutes.

NLEX-SLEX Connector Road update as of March 2023:

