You can now drive from Caloocan to España via new NLEX Connector segment

Recall the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road that the government said was set to be opened this month? The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has held true to its word and has inaugurated the first segment of the tollway.

Section 1 of the NLEX Connector stretches from C3 Road in Caloocan all the way to España Boulevard in Manila City, with on- and off-ramps located on both ends. This 5.15km segment is expected to reduce travel time between the two areas to just five minutes. Motorists will have to pay toll fees for passage here, but operator Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) has yet to announce indicative rates for the tollway.

PHOTO BY DPWH on Facebook

The NLEX-SLEX Connector Road is a P23 billion infrastructure project that will stretch 8km and link Caloocan all the way to Sta. Mesa, Manila once completed. It is expected to cater to 35,000 vehicles daily and provide 24/7 access to trucks going to and from the Port of Manila. It is also expected to ease traffic along the areas in the metro that it traverses.

The NLEX-SLEX Connector will also eventually connect to San Miguel Corporation’s Skyway Stage 3 via Paco, Manila. This is expected to be completed by early 2024.

How do you think this road will affect traffic in these areas? If there’s anyone here who stands to benefit from the newly opened segment, chime in via the comments, please.

PHOTO BY PNA

