2km segment along Candaba Viaduct northbound to be closed at 10pm tonight

Anyone here who uses the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) often? You might want to take note of the imminent closure scheduled for tonight.

According to NLEX Corporation ’s latest advisory, a 2km segment along the northbound portion of the Candaba Viaduct will be closed from April 28, 10pm to April 29, 4am. There will be a counterflow lane opened along the southbound portion of the expressway to cater to Pampanga- and Tarlac-bound motorists.

The lanes won’t be closed until the later hours of the night, but this might still lead to singificant traffic buildup then. So if you’re passing through the area tonight, you might want to leave earlier or at least reroute your trips accordingly.

