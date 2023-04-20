‘Magpapahangin lang nang kaunti’ is NOT a valid excuse to ride without a helmet

Over the past year or so, we’ve been seeing all sorts of bizarre and funny motoring-related stories ever since the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ramped up its road-clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes.

The most common clips we see making rounds on social media involve riders getting flagged down by MMDA enforcers for the most basic violations—riding without a helmet, riding while wearing slippers, or riding without the pillion wearing proper gear. The go-to excuse for all these? The infamous “diyan lang ako” one-liner that, to no surprise, never actually flies.

We recently came across another excuse that’s equally as amusing: “Nagpapahangin lang po nang kaunti.” Yes, a rider actually told the MMDA’s Bong Nebrija that when he was asked why he was riding with his helmet on his elbow and not on his head.

In jest, Nebrija just replied: “Ahh, dapat tuyuin niyo yung buhok niyo bago kayo umalis ng bahay.” Man, this reminds us of the time a rider went viral when he used his helmet as a shopping bag instead of, well, as an actual helmet.

These guys just never learn, do they? There’s just no excuse to not wear your helmet. In any case, the rider did get slapped with a ticket that’s going to cost him a cool P1,500. That’s a decent helmet already. What an expensive lesson.

If you want to see what happened, just click play on the embedded video below and watch the first few seconds of the clip.

Rider ticketed with no helmet violation

