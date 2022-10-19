Today in road obstructions: Someone turned this no-parking zone into a roadside carwash

Another day, another round of road-clearing ops from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). And we all know what that means, right? New road obstructions waiting to be discovered.

In today’s episode, what the MMDA found isn’t bizarre—it’s actually amazing. It’s a full roadside DIY carwash setup. Not only does it have all the hoses connected properly to a water system, but its wiring is also on point. The compressor and the coin slot machine are all properly installed on the sidewalk, and the latter was even welded onto the wall. The icing on the cake? There’s even a CCTV camera that’s been installed for all this. Imagine that.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Stargazer

LTO looking to lower auction prices of impounded vehicles

The MMDA personnel were able to find the guy who supposedly owned the roadside carwash, and unsurprisingly, he wasn’t able to give any of the enforcers a proper answer as to how this was allowed by the barangay. No proper permit whatsoever was shown. But even if there were, we reckon the agency would’ve torn all this down anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All this was found along the MICT Access Road in Manila City, a thoroughfare where several large trucks pass by daily. Obstructions like these further add to the congestion in these areas, which the owner of the video calls ‘vital to the economy.’

No-parking zone converted into roadside carwash:

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.