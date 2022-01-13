DOTr: ‘No vaccination, no ride’ policy takes effect on January 17

You’ll have heard of the Department of Transportation’s ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy for public transportation right now. The measure will cover all users of public transport traveling to, from, and within Metro Manila, whether by land, air, or sea, while the capital region is under Alert Level 3.

Just a couple of updates on the policy’s implementation. First, the DOTr has clarified that it will take effect on Monday, January 17. “Para mabigyan ng konting allowance ang mga tao to prepare for this, ang utos ni Secretary [Arthur] Tugade is to make this fully effective by Monday,” said agency undersecretary Artemio Tuazon Jr.

The DOTr has clarified, too, that those going out for their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination are exempted. A copy of your vaccination schedule should be sufficient proof if you are ever stopped for checks; as for individuals planning to get jabbed at walk-in sites, note that DOTr Department Order No. 2022-001 requires securing a valid barangay health pass or other appropriate proof to justify their travel.

Continue reading below ↓

According to DO No. 2022-001, a person may be considered vaccinated two weeks after the second shot of a two-dose vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm) or two weeks after getting a single-dose vaccine (Janssen). Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.