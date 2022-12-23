MMDA: With “easing” in traffic observed, malls may now resume normal operating hours

Last month, malls in the metro began operating following an 11am-11pm schedule in compliance with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) directive. Now, the agency has announced that malls may now go back to their normal schedules.

“Due to pre-emptive measures, the anticipated traffic problems during the Christmas season did not come to pass, and an easing in the flow of traffic in Metro Manila’s thoroughfares has been observed despite the increase in Christmas-related activities,” said MMDA acting chairman Atty. Romando Artes.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SMC will be having ‘toll holidays’ on Christmas and New Year

Here’s one less thing to worry about when accounting for travel time to the airport

This new memo from the MMDA aims to give the public “more time to do their last-minute Christmas shopping.” We’re not exactly sure how this will affect the state of traffic moving forward, though. Just keep this advisory in mind whenever you drive out over the next week or two.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To view the full advisory, you can refer to the Facebook post embedded below.

Mall hours are now back to normal in Metro Manila:

See Also