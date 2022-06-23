TRB approves expressway linking Skyway Stage 3 to Bulacan airport

The Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEX) isn’t the only new road that’s set to connect to the New Manila International Airport (NMIA). Also set to rise in the area in the future is the Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX).

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has revealed the Supplementary Toll Operating Agreement for the project. Segment 1 of NALEX will stretch 7km from Skyway Stage 3 in Balintawak to Malabon and Obando, and another 12km from Tullahan and Muzon all the way to Bulakan and Meycauayan.

Construction of NALEX Segment 1 is targeted for completion in 2026, during which the NMIA is expected to become operational. Segment 2 of the upcoming expressway includes a 117km stretch from NMIA to the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway near Tarlac.

NALEX is a P148 billion project that—just like SALEX—will be funded, built, and operated by San Miguel Corporation (SMC). SMC is also the company behind the NMIA project, which is a bigger P740 billion undertaking. In total, SMC plans to build 22 road networks and expressways to provide passengers and motorists access to and from the new airport in Bulacan.

Map of the Northern Access Link Expressway:

