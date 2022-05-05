MMDA: The number coding scheme will be suspended on May 9

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has some good, albeit entirely expected, news for people heading out to vote on Monday, May 9: no number coding scheme on election day.

That’s right, you can be out behind the wheel regardless of your license plate’s ending numeral from 5pm to 8pm. Should make things easier for motorists to drive out to their respective polling precincts.

MMDA number coding scheme advisory:

Continue reading below ↓

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

South Korea grants PH P2.96-B loan for Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project

Driving to Makati this Saturday, May 7th? Take note of these road closures

This traffic advisory comes just a short while after outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte officially declared May 9 a special non-working holiday. By the way, expect plenty of road closures are alternate routes to be implemented across Metro Manila on election day.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All right, guys. Go out and vote.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.