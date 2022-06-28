Presidential inauguration 2022: Manila City suspends number coding scheme on June 30

The 2022 Presidential inauguration is shaping up to be a major strain on Manila City’s road system. To help motorists cope, authorities are suspending the number coding scheme in the city on the day of the oath-taking.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) let its followers know of the number coding suspension in its most recent inauguration advisory’s comments section. There will be plenty of road closures, too, so take these alternate routes if you can.

Frankly, it would be wise to avoid passing through Manila City completely this Thursday. Besides the road closures and expected traffic hell, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has set up checkpoints as well.

“All vehicles entering the city of Manila will pass through checkpoints that will be set up in all entry points of the city,” PNP director for operations Valeriano de Leon said in a statement last week.

“This is to prevent criminal elements and troublemakers the opportunity to strike before and during the inauguration of our next President,” he added. Over 15,000 PNP will be deployed for the occasion.

Road closures, alternate routes, and checkpoints? But hey, at least there’s no number coding scheme in Manila City on Thursday, right?

