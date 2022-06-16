MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume

Remember when the possible implementation of a new number coding scheme was being discussed a couple of months back? Our last update on it was that any new measure will likely take effect under the incoming administration.

So, here’s the latest from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA): At the moment, the agency sees no need to expand the current number coding scheme now that traffic volume is decreasing...because of increasing fuel prices. Small consolation, we guess?

Earlier this week, MMDA chairman Romando Artes said, “Yung mga may sasakyan, instead na magdala pa ng mga vehicles ng sariling pribado, ay sumasakay na lang sa pampublikong transportasyon.”

NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A fuel station in the US accidentally sold gasoline at less than P10/L

Take note of these Manila City road closures on June 19

But public utility vehicles are naturally not exempt from the effects of higher fuel prices, too. Last week, jeepney operators and drivers in Metro Manila, Region III, and Region IV received the go-signal to add P1 to the minimum fare, bumping it up to P10. The Philippine National Taxi Operators Association is also appealing for a P20 increase to the flag-down rate, saying that the rate being used by taxi drivers right now is based on when fuel prices ranged from P40 to P45 per liter.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If you have switched to alternative mobility to beat traffic and minimize your fuel expenses, Artes said that the MMDA is still pushing for elevated bike lanes and walkways. Also, the agency “is still studying proposals and will consult stakeholders” on whether major thoroughfares should get dedicated motorcycle lanes.

More as we have it. For now, no change to the number coding scheme is expected; if you need a refresher on the current guidelines, click here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.