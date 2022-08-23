MMDA suspends number coding from August 23 to 24

We hope this helps everyone get home more easily and safely: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has announced that expanded number coding is suspended from August 23 to 24, 2022. That’s today and tomorrow.

The suspension is on account the heavy rainfall caused by Severe Tropical Storm Florita. Earlier today, the Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work at public government offices in NCR, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, and Bataan, effective 1pm.

MMDA suspends number coding due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita:

We will be keeping you posted for other related announcements.

