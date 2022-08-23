Motoring News

MMDA suspends number coding from August 23 to 24

Due to rains caused by Severe Tropical Storm Florita
by TopGear.com.ph | 6 hours ago
Vehicles submerged in flood in Metro Manila
PHOTO: Shutterstock

We hope this helps everyone get home more easily and safely: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has announced that expanded number coding is suspended from August 23 to 24, 2022. That’s today and tomorrow.

The suspension is on account the heavy rainfall caused by Severe Tropical Storm Florita. Earlier today, the Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work at public government offices in NCR, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, and Bataan, effective 1pm.

MMDA suspends number coding due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita:

Continue reading below ↓

We will be keeping you posted for other related announcements.

See Also

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Report: Business group proposes privatization of the EDSA Busway
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱