Reminder: Number coding is suspended today, August 29

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently expanded the implementation of the number-coding scheme in NCR. If you drive regularly in the metro, you should already be aware of this.

Today is a holiday, though. August 29, 2022 is National Heroes’ Day, and as such, number coding in Metro Manila is suspended. If your car’s plate ends in 1 or 2 and you were planning to drive out today, then there’s no need to worry about coding.

Let this serve as a reminder that while coding is now effective 7am–10am and 5pm–8pm on weekdays, it will remain suspended on all national holidays. Also, bear in mind that the MMDA is already issuing violations as of August 18. Take note of these changes, lest you end up like these unlucky/uninformed motorists.

