Motoring News

Advisory: Number coding suspended on October 30, November 1-2

In areas under MMDA jurisdiction
by TopGear.com.ph | 8 hours ago
Traffic in Metro Manila, Philippines
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Motorists, heads-up: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended in the upcoming special non-working days next week.

Number coding will be suspended on October 30 (Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections), November 1 (All Saints’ Day), and November 2 (All Souls’ Day). This suspension covers all areas under MMDA jurisdiction, where number coding is imposed from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
MMDA rolls out Oplan Undas 2023
Back to paper licenses: Court issues injunction vs LTO’s plastic card procurement

Makati City, where number coding runs from 7am to 7pm with no window hours, has not made a suspension announcement for the aforementioned dates.

MMDA suspends number coding for upcoming special non-working days

Number coding suspension for October 30, November 1, and November 2, 2023

See Also

Read Next
KG Mobility to be officially distributed by The Covenant Car Company in PH
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱