Advisory: Number coding suspended on October 30, November 1-2

Motorists, heads-up: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended in the upcoming special non-working days next week.

Number coding will be suspended on October 30 (Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections), November 1 (All Saints’ Day), and November 2 (All Souls’ Day). This suspension covers all areas under MMDA jurisdiction, where number coding is imposed from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm.

Makati City, where number coding runs from 7am to 7pm with no window hours, has not made a suspension announcement for the aforementioned dates.

