What number coding rules apply to the former Makati barangays now under Taguig?

“Suspended din ba ang coding sa Makati?”

Without fail, this question is asked whenever the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announces a suspension of number coding. The answer is typically no: Makati City is infamous for not following the MMDA’s coding hours of 7am to 8pm with a window from 10am to 5pm. Instead, it implements number coding from 7am to 7pm.

But by now, you’re probably aware that the city’s territory has become smaller after the Supreme Court ruled on September 28, 2022, that 10 barangays in Makati’s second district—including Fort Bonifacio and Bonifacio Global City—are part of Taguig City. These barangays are Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Post Proper Northside, and Post Proper Southside. The second-district barangays of Pinagkaisahan, Guadalupe Viejo, and Guadalupe Nuevo remain under Makati.

Does this automatically mean those areas now follow Taguig City’s number coding rules?

We reached out to the Traffic Management Office of Taguig and the local government of Makati City, and their answer was a unanimous no.

“The barangays that will be transferred to Taguig City jurisdiction are still covered by Makati City’s number coding rules until a writ of execution says otherwise,” was the reply of My Makati via Messenger.

This legal technicality was highlighted recently after Taguig City’s attempt to take control of public schools in the disputed areas.

Our contributor, lawyer Carlo Chungunco, essentially said the same thing: “Unless someone moves to execute the decision, the court wouldn’t necessarily move on its own,” adding it makes sense that Makati City’s number coding rules—and exercise of jurisdiction over the disputed areas—still apply.

We’ll keep you posted should there be a change in number coding rules in these barangays.