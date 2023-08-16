Motoring News

Advisory: Two-month dry run of cashless toll system starts on September 1

Here’s the list of toll plazas that will be included in the dry run
Image of CAVITEX toll plaza
PHOTO: Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation

We reported earlier that cash lanes will be gradually removed from toll plazas beginining September as toll operators transition to a fully cashless system by the end of 2024. The Toll Regulatory Board has now released an advisory stating that this transition will be kick-started by a two-month dry run “on selected qualified toll plazas” beginning September 1, 2023.

“The dry run is a necessary procedure to ascertain the readiness of the Tollway Concessionaires and Operators for the smooth and efficient re-implementation of the Contactless Program,” the statement reads. The said program was originally scheduled for full implementation on November 2, 2020, but because of issues with the electronic toll-collection systems and the difficulty of obtaining RFID tags for vehicles, it was put on hold.

Here is the list of toll plazas that are qualified to participate in the dry run of the contactless program:

Tollways that use Easytrip RFID

Easytrip RFID card

North Luzon Expressway

  • All Toll Plazas

Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway

  • All Toll Plazas

Cavite-Laguna Expressway

  • All Toll Plazas

Manila-Cavite Expressway and C5 Southlink

  • Taguig Toll Plaza
  • Merville Toll Plaza
Tollways that use Autosweep RFID

Autosweep, RFID sticker, tollway, San Miguel Corporation

NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)

  • All Toll Plazas

Skyway (Stages 1 and 2)

  • Skyway Elevated Alpha and Bravo
  • C5 Exit and Entry
  • Nichols Entry
  • Nichols Exit
  • Merville Exit
  • Bicutan Entry southbound and northbound
  • Sucat Exit southbound and northbound
  • Alabang southbound Exit

Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3

  • Buendia northbound Entry
  • Buendia southbound Exit
  • Plaza Dilao southbound Entry
  • G. Araneta northbound Entry
  • Quezon Ave. northbound Entry
  • Quezon Ave. northbound Exit
  • Quezon Ave. southbound Entry
  • Del Monte northbound Alpha
South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

  • Filinvest Exit and Entry
  • Alabang northbound and southbound
  • Mamplasan northbound
  • Sta. Rosa northbound
  • ABI southbound and northbound
  • Cabuyao southbound
  • Silangan southbound
  • Batino southbound Exit
  • Calamba-Turbina southbound Exit
  • Calamba northbound Exit
  • Canlubang southbound Entry
  • Calamba southbound Entry
  • Calamba-Real northbound Entry
  • Calamba-Turbina A northbound Entry

Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway

  • All Toll Plazas

Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX)

  • Victoria Toll Plaza
  • Pura Toll Plaza
  • Anao Toll Plaza
  • Pozzorubio Toll Plaza
  • Rosario Toll Plaza

STAR Tollway

  • Sto. Tomas southbound Entry
  • Sto. Tomas northbound Entry
  • Tanauan northbound Entry

The TRB’s recommendation to implement a dry run came after it assessed 717 out of 852 toll lanes in the country over a four-month period from February to June. Toll lanes were assessed on two metrics: readability rate, requiring at least 98% successful automatic detection of RFID tags, and account management, which checked for the speed and accuracy of data transmission, toll-fee charging, load crediting, and balance information updates. The TRB found that some toll plazas passed the readability rate, while others passed the account management test.

Toll operators and the TRB have agreed on a first batch of qualified toll plazas that will participate in the dry run, with other locations gradually added over the two-month period. Signage and banners will be put up along expressways to inform motorists of the qualified toll plazas included in the dry run, and the list will also be posted on the websites of the TRB and the toll operators.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

