Advisory: Two-month dry run of cashless toll system starts on September 1

We reported earlier that cash lanes will be gradually removed from toll plazas beginining September as toll operators transition to a fully cashless system by the end of 2024. The Toll Regulatory Board has now released an advisory stating that this transition will be kick-started by a two-month dry run “on selected qualified toll plazas” beginning September 1, 2023.

“The dry run is a necessary procedure to ascertain the readiness of the Tollway Concessionaires and Operators for the smooth and efficient re-implementation of the Contactless Program,” the statement reads. The said program was originally scheduled for full implementation on November 2, 2020, but because of issues with the electronic toll-collection systems and the difficulty of obtaining RFID tags for vehicles, it was put on hold.

Here is the list of toll plazas that are qualified to participate in the dry run of the contactless program:

Tollways that use Easytrip RFID

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

North Luzon Expressway

All Toll Plazas

Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway

All Toll Plazas

Cavite-Laguna Expressway

All Toll Plazas

Manila-Cavite Expressway and C5 Southlink

Taguig Toll Plaza

Merville Toll Plaza

Tollways that use Autosweep RFID

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)

All Toll Plazas

Skyway (Stages 1 and 2)

Skyway Elevated Alpha and Bravo

C5 Exit and Entry

Nichols Entry

Nichols Exit

Merville Exit

Bicutan Entry southbound and northbound

Sucat Exit southbound and northbound

Alabang southbound Exit

Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3

Buendia northbound Entry

Buendia southbound Exit

Plaza Dilao southbound Entry

G. Araneta northbound Entry

Quezon Ave. northbound Entry

Quezon Ave. northbound Exit

Quezon Ave. southbound Entry

Del Monte northbound Alpha

South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

Filinvest Exit and Entry

Alabang northbound and southbound

Mamplasan northbound

Sta. Rosa northbound

ABI southbound and northbound

Cabuyao southbound

Silangan southbound

Batino southbound Exit

Calamba-Turbina southbound Exit

Calamba northbound Exit

Canlubang southbound Entry

Calamba southbound Entry

Calamba-Real northbound Entry

Calamba-Turbina A northbound Entry

Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway

All Toll Plazas

Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX)

Victoria Toll Plaza

Pura Toll Plaza

Anao Toll Plaza

Pozzorubio Toll Plaza

Rosario Toll Plaza

STAR Tollway

Sto. Tomas southbound Entry

Sto. Tomas northbound Entry

Tanauan northbound Entry

The TRB’s recommendation to implement a dry run came after it assessed 717 out of 852 toll lanes in the country over a four-month period from February to June. Toll lanes were assessed on two metrics: readability rate, requiring at least 98% successful automatic detection of RFID tags, and account management, which checked for the speed and accuracy of data transmission, toll-fee charging, load crediting, and balance information updates. The TRB found that some toll plazas passed the readability rate, while others passed the account management test.

Toll operators and the TRB have agreed on a first batch of qualified toll plazas that will participate in the dry run, with other locations gradually added over the two-month period. Signage and banners will be put up along expressways to inform motorists of the qualified toll plazas included in the dry run, and the list will also be posted on the websites of the TRB and the toll operators.