Detailed engineering design for Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridge project to start in 2023

Earlier this year, the Philippines was granted a $56.6 million loan from the Republic of Korea for the Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Island Bridges Project. Now, it looks like the ball is set to start rolling for this big-ticket infrastructure project.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just announced that it is looking to start the detailed engineering design (DED) activities for the PGN Island Bridges Project by early 2023.

The PGN Island Bridges Project will connect Panay to Negros via a 13km section consisting of a 4.97km sea-crossing bridge and 8.03km road approaches. The 19.47km Guimaras-Negros section, meanwhile, is comprised of a 13.11km sea-crossing bridge, 5.49km road approaches, and 0.87km road connectors.

Once complete, the entire bridge network will hasten the transport of goods from Panay to Negros Islands and reduce travel time for motorists via ferries or RORO from 3-4 hours to just one hour. You can check out more details below.

Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project update as of November 2022:

