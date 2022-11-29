The new Parklinks Bridge connecting Pasig City, Quezon City has been unveiled

A new bridge connecting Quezon City and Pasig City has just been opened in the metro: Parklinks Bridge. This piece of infrastructure was developed by Ayala Land and Eton Properties and was officially inaugurated last night.

Parklinks Bridge stretches 110m long and 25m wide, with dedicated lanes for bikers and pedestrians. In addition, it also hosts the ‘Bridge of Lights’ Show, a spectacle of lights and music that visitors and passersby can watch this holiday season. The show runs from 6pm to 9pm daily until January 7, 2023. You can check it out below:

According to a report by GMA News, the bridge will be accessible beginning Saturday, December 3.

Officials from the local government units of Pasig City and Quezon City as well as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were present during the opening ceremony. If you want to see more photos and videos of the newly opened bridge, scroll down below.

More photos and footage of the new Parklinks Bridge:

