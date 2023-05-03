Motoring News

Other cities could learn a thing or two from Pasig’s new pedestrian-friendly sidewalks

by Leandre Grecia | 15 hours ago
Pasig City sidewalks
PHOTO: Vico Sotto on Facebook

There’s still a long way to go before we can really call Metro Manila walkable. Concerned government agencies really have their work cut out for them. At the very least, though, some progressive cities are taking matters into their own hands and making improvements at the local level.

Pasig City is one of them. Mayor Vico Sotto just shared the city’s new design for its sidewalks—low and flat, easier to access for PWDs especially those on wheelchairs. Sotto also shared how portions of these sidewalks already cost P500,000 to build.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Reminder: Single ticketing system pilot program has begun
Everything you need to know about the Metro Manila single ticketing system

May mga challenge areas tayo dahil may mga poste sa ibang sidewalk na hindi basta-basta puwedeng tanggalin,” Sotto’s post read. “Meron lugar na masyadong manipis ang daanan. Pero ito na ang direksyon natin, para sa isang pedestrian-friendly Pasig.”

These sidewalks look quite promising, if you ask us. Sure, they’re not as wide as how many of us hope they’d be, but they’re better than borderline inaccessible elevated sidewalks that we see often around the metro. More of these, please?

New pedestrian-friendly sidewalks in Pasig City:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
The MMDA requests list of LTO-certified hybrids and EVs for coding enforcement
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Vico Sotto on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱