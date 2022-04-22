Traffic advisory: Expect slow-down in parts of Pasig City tomorrow due to Sunduan Festival

Let’s keep this short and sweet: You may want to avoid Pasig City if you’re in a hurry tomorrow.
The local government has warned motorists to expect heavy traffic in some areas due to the 2022 Sunduan Festival parade. Look:
Pasig City traffic advisory
In case the Facebook announcement isn’t loading for you, below are the areas you will want to steer clear of on April 23:
- San Buenaventura Street
- C5 Road (Bagong Ilog, northbound)
- M. Flores Street
- Santa Rosa de Lima Bridge
- Lopez Jaena Street
- E. Santos Street
- R. Jabson Street
- Plaza Rizal intersection
- Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue
- Pasig Boulevard Extension
The Pasig City government apologizes to all those affected by the inconvenience and is advising everyone to take alternate routes. How will this announcement change your weekend plans?
