Traffic advisory: Expect slow-down in parts of Pasig City tomorrow due to Sunduan Festival

Let’s keep this short and sweet: You may want to avoid Pasig City if you’re in a hurry tomorrow.

The local government has warned motorists to expect heavy traffic in some areas due to the 2022 Sunduan Festival parade. Look:

Pasig City traffic advisory

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

FYI: These are NAIA’s parking rates for 2022

MMDA: Full road closure from Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. to Buendia from April 22 to 24

Continue reading below ↓

In case the Facebook announcement isn’t loading for you, below are the areas you will want to steer clear of on April 23:

San Buenaventura Street C5 Road (Bagong Ilog, northbound) M. Flores Street Santa Rosa de Lima Bridge Lopez Jaena Street E. Santos Street R. Jabson Street Plaza Rizal intersection Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue Pasig Boulevard Extension

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Pasig City government apologizes to all those affected by the inconvenience and is advising everyone to take alternate routes. How will this announcement change your weekend plans?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.