Expect heavy traffic in certain areas of Pasig City on Saturday

If you’ve spent enough time in the metro over the past few weeks, then chances are you’ve experienced the Christmas rush already by now. Traffic’s gotten pretty bad that the only way to avoid it is, well, to just stay put at home.

Now, if you live in Pasig City, there’s one more reason not to go out this weekend: the 2022 Paskotitap Float Parade. The LGU has just advised residents and motorists alike to expect heavy traffic in certain areas of the city on Saturday, December 17, from 5pm onwards.

Specifically, the float parade will pass by C5 Road, Eagle Street, Dr. Sixto Avenue, Rotonda Junction, A. Mabini Street in Barangay Kapasigan, Plaza Rizal Intersection, F. Manalo Street in front of the Pasig City Hall, and Caruncho Avenue. For a better look, you can refer to the map below.

There you have it, then. If you have no choice and you really have to be out and about in the area on Saturday, then we suggest you map out your routes and plan your trips accordingly.

Pasig City traffic advisory for December 17, Saturday:

