Petron is offering vaccinated motorists fuel discounts until September 21

Fuel companies are bringing back discounts for vaccinated motorists this month. Petron Corporation, for its part, is offering P3 off for every liter of gas and P2 off for every liter of diesel until September 21, 2021.

All vaccinated customers who have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 jab are entitled to the discounts. They only need to percent the physical or digital copy of the vaccination card along with a valid ID prior to the transaction.

The promo covers all Petron gasoline and diesel products, and a maximum of 70 liters per customer purchase is allowed. It is available for cash payments, Petron Value Card (PVC) points redemptions, and credit-card transactions. The discounts are not applicable to purchase orders, bulk transactions, and fleet accounts, and also cannot be availed in conjunction with other existing Petron promos.

Petron’s promo is open to both PVC and non-PVC holders, but only in participating stations—you can view the full list here. Likewise, you can also see the full guidelines through the official announcement below:

