PH fuel price update: Brace yourselves for up to 2.80/L gasoline price hike this week

The streak of fuel price rollbacks ended last week with gasoline prices up P1.40/L and diesel up by P0.50/L right before Holy Week. For those expecting a rollback this week might be in for some bad news. That’s because fuel companies are expecting yet another hike for the week of April 11 to 17, 2023.

The price hike this week is even more than last week, and it’s a big one too. Fuel companies are projecting an increase of P2.60 to P2.80 per liter for gasoline, while diesel is expected to rise by P1.50 to P1.70 per liter. If that’s the case, fuel prices have gone up by P4.00 to P4.20 for gasoline and P2.00 to P2.20 for diesel in the span of just two weeks.

So, for those coming home from the extended holiday, it’s best to top up those tanks before the new prices take effect.

