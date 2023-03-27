PH fuel price update: Gasoline down P0.85, diesel down by P1.30 this week

The rollbacks just keep coming. For this week’s fuel price watch, prices for both gas and diesel see substantial rollbacks, so Tuesday would be a great time to head to the pumps.

Several fuel companies have announced their respective rollbacks, and it’s P0.85 down for gasoline. Diesel owners will be relieved to know that diesel fuel has been knocked back by P1.30. Prior to that, gasoline gasoline when down by P1.20, while diesel tumbled by P1.85.

