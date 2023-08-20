ICYMI: Cavitex toll increase, cashless toll in Sept., worsening license backlog

“The operator of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) has been authorized by the Toll Regulatory Board to collect higher toll fees beginning August 21, 2023.

“The provisionally approved adjusted toll fees are in line with the petition filed by Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) for periodic toll adjustment every three years. The price hike applies to the R-1 Expressway (Seaside to Zapote) and Segment 4 of the R-1 Expressway Extension (Zapote to Kawit) of Cavitex.

“Check out the adjusted toll fees below:

New Cavitex toll fees effective August 21, 2023

R-1 (Seaside to Zapote)

Class 1 – P35 (from P33) Class 2 – P70 (from P67) Class 3 – P104 (from P100)

R-1 Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit)

Class 1 – P73 (from P64) Class 2 – P146 (from P129) Class 3 – P219 (from P194)”

“We reported earlier that cash lanes will be gradually removed from toll plazas beginining September as toll operators transition to a fully cashless system by the end of 2024. The Toll Regulatory Board has now released an advisory stating that this transition will be kick-started by a two-month dry run “on selected qualified toll plazas” beginning September 1, 2023.

““The dry run is a necessary procedure to ascertain the readiness of the Tollway Concessionaires and Operators for the smooth and efficient re-implementation of the Contactless Program,” the statement reads. The said program was originally scheduled for full implementation on November 2, 2020, but because of issues with the electronic toll-collection systems and the difficulty of obtaining RFID tags for vehicles, it was put on hold.”

“Reports started coming out that the Quezon City Regional Trial Court had issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the awarding of the contract to the agency’s new supplier of blank plastic cards for driver’s licenses. Until the TRO is lifted, the delivery and processing of licenses will be put on hold.

“The TRO will cost the LTO at least 20 days of the aforementioned stoppage. The agency, however, will be attending a hearing on August 22, during which it will have the chance to show the court that the TRO has no basis. For now, it still has its eyes set on delivering one million plastic cards in the first 60 days, or by the end of September”

“This supposedly happened right outside La Salle Greenhills. If you’re familiar with the area—or if you follow the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations—then you’re probably aware that traffic can get pretty messed up there. It’s been a real problem for the MMDA.

“Perhaps fed up with the traffic jam he’d just gone through and had no bandwidth left to even bother about parking, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner pictured here just straight up stopped wherever, exited his vehicle, and then went inside the school premises. That’s some arrogant and mind-bogglingly stupid behavior on full display right there.”

“Effective August 20, 2023, Roosevelt Station of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) is officially known as FPJ Station after late actor Fernando Poe Jr.

“In January 2022, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11608, renaming Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City after Poe, who is a National Artist for Film and who would have turned 84 on Sunday. Roosevelt Avenue is the location of Poe’s ancestral home.

“The renaming rites and unveiling of a new marker was led by Senator Grace Poe alongside Senator Lito Lapid and former Senate President Vicente Sotto III. A pop-up exhibit was also launched during the event.”

