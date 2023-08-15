Heads-up: Cavitex to implement toll increase beginning August 21

The operator of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) has been authorized by the Toll Regulatory Board to collect higher toll fees beginning August 21, 2023.

The provisionally approved adjusted toll fees are in line with the petition filed by Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) for periodic toll adjustment every three years. The price hike applies to the R-1 Expressway (Seaside to Zapote) and Segment 4 of the R-1 Expressway Extension (Zapote to Kawit) of Cavitex.

Check out the adjusted toll fees below:

New Cavitex toll fees effective August 21, 2023

R-1 (Seaside to Zapote)

Class 1 – P35 (from P33) Class 2 – P70 (from P67) Class 3 – P104 (from P100)

R-1 Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit)

Class 1 – P73 (from P64) Class 2 – P146 (from P129) Class 3 – P219 (from P194)

PHOTO BY MPTC

Public utility vehicles (PUVs), jeepneys and modern jeepneys, passenger buses, and UV Express units will be charged the old rates “for at least three months” after the higher toll fees take effect. CIC and PRA will be reactivating their Abante Card Program and will provide details at a later time.

According to the TRB advisory, the last toll increase for the R-1 segment was implemented on May 12, 2022, for the 2011 and 2014 scheduled adjustments. For the R-1 Extension, this is the first adjustment since May 1, 2011. The higher toll fees will go into CIC and PRA’s expansion, enhancement, and maintenance efforts.

Advisory: TRB approves toll adjustment for Cavitex

