CONFIRMED: All-new hybrid Honda CR-V to land in PH on Sep. 13 with P2.6-M price tag

Fresh off the launch of the updated City and refreshed Brio, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is now gearing up for what could easily be one of this year’s biggest launches: the next-generation CR-V.

We previously reported that HCPI was planning to launch a hybrid in 2023, and it looks like we have our answer as to what that would be. Not only did the company confirm that the all-new model will be launching on September 13, but it also confirmed that it will get Honda’s e:HEV full hybrid system.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

As a sweet bonus, HCPI also confirmed the pricing for its upcoming model. You can check out the price list below.

Honda CR-V 2024 prices

Honda CR-V 1.5 V Turbo CVT – P2,150,000

Honda CR-V 1.5 VX Turbo CVT AWD – P2,300,000

Honda CR-V 2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT – P2,600,000



“We are eager to launch the all-new Honda CR-V in the Philippines because this is a major step towards a carbon-neutral future for the next generation,” said HCPI president Rie Miyake. “With cumulative sales of over 70,000 units since it came to the Philippines in 1997, I know the Honda CR-V has a special place in the heart of Filipino customers. The all-new model, with the new e:HEV, Honda Connect, and Honda Sensing, is yet again how Honda demonstrates our commitment to a cleaner, healthier environment, and to safety for everyone.”

Boy, we sure are glad to know that Honda’s finally bringing its e:HEV technology to our market. After missing out on the City, the Civic, and the HR-V, well, it’s about damn time. In any case, keep your eyes peeled for more of our content on the new CR-V as we move closer towards the launch. We’ll bring you more information—including the full specs and features—as we have them.

