The all-new Toyota Wigo is already available for just P6,687 a month

It isn’t just the recent series of launches Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is getting busy with for its 35th-anniversary celebration. In true TMP fashion, the carmaker is still continuously rolling out promos month in and month out.

For August, TMP is offering familiar Pay Light, Pay Low, and low down payment deals on various models. One of the highlights of this month’s promo? Well, you can get the base Wigo 1.0 J MT—yes, the all-new model—for only P6,687 per month. That, of course, entails a 50% down payment and a 60-month payment term via the Pay Light scheme.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

In addition to the deals on the Wigo, the base Raize 1.2 E MT can also be had for only P8,246 per month. TMP is also offering a P25,000 outright cash discount on the G CVT trim and P10,000 off on the Turbo variant (both two-tone and monotone options).

PHOTO BY Carlo Chungunco

Other Pay Light deals include the Hilux 4x2 E MT with a monthly amortization of P10,499 and the Fortuner 4x2 G MT for P17,648. TMP is also offering free PMS for up to 20,000km for all brand-new purchases of the Vios, Corolla ALtis, Raize, Avanza, Veloz, Rush, Innova, Fortuner, and Hilux. The Lite Ace, meanwhile, is available with a fixed PMS package of up to 40,000km—this one requires owners to just pay P2,000 to avail of this maintenance service.

In other market for a new car? A ton of other deals are also available—you can check out more here.