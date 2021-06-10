Bus rides to Bicol are now available at PITX

As quarantine restrictions start easing up amid this COVID-19 pandemic, more public-transportation routes across the country are starting to reopen as well. The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), for example, has just announced that its trips to the Bicol region are now once again available.

This announcement follows the recent reopening of borders in Tabaco, Tiwi, and Legazpi City in Albay. Of course, there are a number of strict guidelines that both travelers and PUV operators must follow.

PHOTO BY PITX

All travelers must present a company, APOR, or government-issued ID upon boarding.

Minors, meanwhile, must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian, or if traveling alone, they must have a permit issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In addition, a negative antigen test result released strictly from the PITX Antigen Testing Facility on the exact travel date is required to be allowed travel. The facility is located at the PITX third-floor parking area and is open from 12pm to 5pm. Testing is available for all passengers, including those not bound for Bicol. Antigen tests cost P850 each and results are released 30 minutes after.

PHOTO BY PITX

Lastly, all passengers must book their rides at least 48 hours ahead of time. For booking, they may reserve their trips directly through the following bus operators:

For trips to Tabaco (departure at 7pm daily)

Bicol Isarog – (0948) 941-1105 or (0931) 999-1902

Antonina Line – (0995) 487-3471 or (0977) 772-4328

Bragais Liner: (0917) 538-2852 or (0918) 922-0743 or (0905) 667-4395

Philtranco-Amihan: (0917) 508-9728 or (0960) 863-9719

Mark Eves Transit: (0968) 625-0356 or (0906) 474-3160

DLTB: (0933) 824-7130

ALPS (tentative): (0939) 925-2460

For trips to Legazpi (departure at 8pm daily)

ALPS (aircon): (0939) 925-2460

Bragais (non-aircon): (0917) 538-2852 or (0918) 922-0743 or (0905) 667-4395

Antonina (non-aircon): (0995) 487-3471 or (0977) 772-4328

DLTB (aircon): (0933) 824-7130

For trips to Tiwi (departure at 6pm daily)

Antonina Line – (0906) 654-4054 or (0935) 405-1521

“PITX is committed to helping the economy recover by opening new routes in close coordination with our partners from the local government. And of course, we will do this with safety as our number one priority,” said PITX corporate affairs and government relations head Jason Salvador.

