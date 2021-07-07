Need to renew your vehicle’s registration? You can head to PITX this Saturday

Do you have any pending transactions with the Land Transportation Office (LTO)? If you live near the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), you might want to drop by the area this weekend.

You see, the agency’s ‘LTO on Wheels’ will be back at PITX this Saturday, July 10, 2021. Through this initiative, the LTO will be offering on-site motor vehicle registration renewal, smoke emission testing, and third-party insurance services.

“We continue to forge these partnerships with different government agencies such as the LTO to make government services more accessible not only to our passengers but to the general public,” said PITX Corporate Affairs and Government Relations head Jason Salvador.

If you plan to go to the terminal to avail of the LTO’s services, you won’t need to book an appointment. You can head directly to the second floor of the building, through to Gate 3, and onto Bays 13 and 14. The services will be available from 8am to 3pm.

Continue reading below ↓

This will only be a one-day thing, though, but Salvador said that it will make arrangements so that the LTO can continue operating at PITX.

“We’re hoping to make this a regular initiative between PITX and LTO,” added Salvador. “Moving forward, hopefully, we can add more LTO services and extend their operations in the landport so more people can benefit from the project.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Now, for those who plan to PITX on Saturday, take note that the LTO has recently extended the registration validity of all vehicles with license plates ending in 6 and 7. Be advised, folks.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.