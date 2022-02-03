You can renew your car’s registration at PITX this Saturday, February 5

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) management has just announced that the LTO on Wheels will be back this Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) mobile initiative will be providing services such as motor-vehicle registration renewal, smoke emission testing, and third-party insurance (TPL) renewal. These will be available from 8am to 3pm on the second floor, Gate 2. Check out the announcement below for more details:

Continue reading below ↓

Now, take note that the LTO has already extended the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 1. For owners of said vehicles who missed out on renewing their car’s registration in January, you might want to head over to PITX on Saturday for this. Spread the word, guys.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.