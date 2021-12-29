LTO extends registration validity of cars with plates ending in 0* and 1

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is making more adjustments as we transition to 2022. According to its latest announcement, the agency will be extending the validity of motor-vehicle registrations, driver’s and conductor’s licenses, student permits, and medical certificates that have expired over the past few months.

The registration validities of all vehicles with plates ending in 1 have been extended to February 2022. Meanwhile, the registration of vehicles with plates ending in 0 and are located in CARAGA and Regions IV-B, V, VI, VII, VIII, and X can still be renewed until January 2022.

For these extensions, a weekly schedule based around the middle digit of the plate numbers shall be observed. You can check out the images below for more info.

As for licenses and medical certificates that expired within October, these will remain valid until the end of February next year. The LTO will make no further extensions for documents that expired in November or December. Read on below for more details:

