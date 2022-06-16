Everything you know about the PITX–Davao City bus route

Some of the top searches these days are for airline seat sales, but if you’d rather take the long, scenic route, how’s this for long: Daily trips to Davao City now depart from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

The new route was officially launched on June 15. Interested? Here’s everything you need to know about the PITX to Davao City bus route.

How long will the trip take?

It’s a three-day, two-night journey over land and sea. There are two RORO ferry transports and several stops along the way, as follows:

PITX–Davao City bus route stops

PITX

Turbina/Santo Tomas/Laguna

Quirino Meal Place

Naga Terminal

Sorsogon/Matnog

Allen/Samar

Tacloban

Sogod/Southern Leyte

Liloan

Surigao

Kitcharao

Butuan

San Francisco

Monkayo

Tagum

Davao

How much is the fare?

One-way, it will cost you P3,680. The route is serviced by Davao Metro Shuttle.

What is the trip schedule?

Daily departures from PITX began on June 15. The PITX–Davao City trips departs every 2:30pm from Gate 4 on the ground floor of the terminal. Meanwhile, Davao City–PITX route will open on June 20.

Where can I book seats?

At the PITX Building, proceed to Ticket Booth 3, Counter 8. You may also call (+63939) 135-1349 for bookings and inquiries.

Are there still documentary requirements for leisure travel?

To make sure your travel plans go smoothly, always check the entry requirements at your destination. Both Metro Manila and Davao City are currently under Alert Level 1. As of June 15, 2022, there is no RT-PCR test requirement for those traveling to Davao City by land, air, or sea from any point in the Philippines. There is also no travel document required to enter the city.

