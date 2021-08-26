Doctors: Plastic barriers do little to prevent COVID-19 spread in public transport

While they add an extra layer of protection, plastic barriers in public transport can’t offer full protection against COVID-19, infectious disease experts said on August 25 as they pushed for stricter physical distancing rules.

Without physical distancing, commuters separated only by plastic barriers risk getting infected with COVID-19, said Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians.

Under the Department of Labor and Employment’s guidelines on ventilation for workplaces and public transport, the one-seat-apart rule can be ignored if there is a plastic shield between passengers.

“Yan nga yung palagi naming sinasabi maski noon pa, na yung mga nakikita nating ginagawa sa mga pampublikong sasakyan, yung punuan na wala namang distansya, hindi ho natin gusto yan kaya...tingnan ho ninyo, mabilis na nag-surge uli tayo,” she said in a separate TeleRadyo interview.

What plastic barriers do provide is an additional layer of protection, similar to a face mask or a face shield, said Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of San Lazaro Hospital adult infectious diseases and tropical medicine unit.

“That won’t protect you also from airborne transmission kasi hindi naman talaga balot ang area kung nasaan ang plastic barrier,” he said.

The World Health Organization said COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact with each other and in poorly ventilated areas or crowded settings, as aerosols remain suspended in the air and can travel farther than one meter.

Disinfecting the barriers after every use is important, Solante said. This would be difficult to implement in public transport where commuters get on and off the vehicle.

“Pag hinahawakan yan, nandoon ka sa loob ng sasakyan o whatever place na ginagamit mo yan, hindi na yan nalilinisan, then you will touch that, you will touch your face, you will touch your mouth, then that can be an added way of getting the virus,” he explained.

Limpin urged the government to increase transportation capacity so commuters can do proper physical distancing.

“Mag-contract servicing ho tayo. Yung transport service kasi, talagang ang mangyayari ho doon sa mga tao is, sa kagustuhan niyang makarating doon sa kanyang pupuntahan, lalong-lalo na kung sa trabaho, talagang kapit-tuko ho yan. Talagang gagawin nila kahit magkaroon sila ng COVID-19 basta makapunta lang ho sila sa trabaho nila,” she said.

