Presidential inauguration 2022: PNP to check all vehicles entering Manila City starting June 28

Security around Manila City is beginning to tighten in anticipation of the 2022 presidential inauguration at the National Museum on June 30, 2022.

Earlier today, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that it will begin implementing Task Force Manila Shield starting next Tuesday. Part of the agency’s plan is to implement security checks for all cars entering Manila City.

“All vehicles entering the city of Manila will pass through checkpoints that will be set up in all entry points of the city,” PNP director for operations Valeriano de Leon said in a statement.

“This is to prevent criminal elements and troublemakers the opportunity to strike before and during the inauguration of our next President,” the official added.

More than 15,000 PNP personnel are being deployed to ensure the inauguration goes smoothly next week. And in case you missed it, here are all of the Manila City road closures ahead of the event that have been announced so far.

Checkpoints for every car passing through the city, huh? Sounds like the PNP is going to have a tall task ahead of it next week. Will this announcement affect any of your motoring plans?

