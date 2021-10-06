PNP: Almost 90% of stolen vehicles in the first nine months of 2021 were motorcycles

If you own a motorcycle or are planning to get one, you have to read this: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that the number of motorized vehicles that were stolen from January 1 to September 30 this year totaled 1,615 units.

That figure comprises 207 four-wheelers and 1,408 motorcycles. On the flip side, police authorities confirmed a 6.76% drop in stolen vehicles and a 14.61% decrease in motorcycle theft compared with the same period in 2020.

PHOTO BY Philippine National Police

According to the data from the PNP–Highway Patrol Group (HPG), the number of four-wheelers and motorcycles stolen during the first nine months of last year reached 222 and 1,649 units, respectively.

Turns out, there is a roughly 9:1 ratio between stolen motorcycles and four-wheelers as reflected in the 2020 and 2021 data.

PHOTO BY Philippine National Police

Meanwhile, the PNP also reported that the number of persons who were killed from vehicular accidents (both two- and four-wheelers) reached 3,543 in the first nine months of this year. The same period saw 35,080 injured victims and 67,815 damaged properties.

During the same period in 2020, the number of fatalities in vehicular accidents totaled 3,045 persons, while there were 32,814 injured victims and 69,703 damaged properties.

PNP chief General Guillermo Eleazar reiterated his appeal to the public to report incidents of vehicle theft as well as road accidents to enable them to respond quickly and effectively.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

