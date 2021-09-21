This is what the Malolos-Clark Railway will look like

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has been working on the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project for a couple of years now, and it looks like it’s starting to take shape.

The agency just shared renders of what the different stations of PNR Clark Phase 2 will look like once completed, and it has us excited for the new rail line. The DOTr also said that construction now has a 32% overall progress rate.

This phase of the NSCR project which is also called the Malolos-Clark Railway Project will connect Bulacan all the way to Pampanga. There will be six stations in total, namely: Calumpit, Apalit, San Fernando, Angeles, Clark, and Clark International Airport. You can check out the renders below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The DOTr says that once completed, PNR Clark Phase 2 will reduce travel time from Malolos, Bulacan to Clark, Pampanga and vice versa to just 30-35 minutes from the usual two hours. The entire NSCR project, meanwhile, is expected to cut travel time from Makati to the Clark International Airport to just 55 minutes.

There’s still a long way to go before we see this new train line up and running, but we’re glad to see some progress being made. Your thoughts on this one, readers?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.