Driving through Poblacion in Makati today? Some roads will be closed until midnight

It isn’t just the road closures in Manila City that motorists have to worry about today—there’ll be impassable roads in Makati City this afternoon as well.

According to the local government unit’s latest advisory, the Commemoration of Barangay Poblacion Annual Fiesta will be held later today, and the flow of traffic in Poblacion will be rerouted from 3pm until midnight.

There will be an activity area at the J.P. Rizal Avenue-A. Bonifacio Street intersection and a portion of the former will be closed off to traffic. Motorists coming from Guadalupe will be rerouted to Escuela Street (Villena Street) and can turn right at General Luna, right at Padre Burgos, and then left at J.P. Rizal or straight onto the point of destination.

There will also be traffic and security personnel deployed at 11 locations around Poblacion, so motorists will be guided accordingly. For the full traffic advisory, you can check out the post below:

Road closures, traffic rerouting in Poblacion Makati on June 30

