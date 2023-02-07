The name ‘Pobla’ is totally not cool, according to the barangay’s captain

When it comes to nightlife hubs in Metro Manila, the Poblacion area in Makati City ranks as one of the more popular ones. The neighborhood is home to numerous niche bars and restaurants you won’t find anywhere else, giving the place a unique vibe.

In the past few years as interest in the area grew, some took to shortening the name ‘Poblacion’ into the easier-to-pronounce ’Pobla.’ The term has permeated into the local lexicon, often being used in memes, social media posts, and in everyday conversations. However, it appears not everyone is a fan of the colloquilaism.

Poblacion barangay captain Benhur Cruz posted on social media yesterday to discourage people from using the term Pobla. He cited Barangay Resolution No. 2020-689, which is titled ‘A resolution objecting the use of the term “Pobla” in referring to Barangay Poblacion, Makati City or any area within its territorial jurisdiction.’

The Resolution states that Poblacion residents are mindful of their neighborhood’s image and “the rich heritage of Poblacion including its name.” The term Pobla, then, is seen as being “offensive and derogatory to the community.”

You can check out Cruz’s full post below. Do you use the term Pobla when referring to the area?

