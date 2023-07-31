Seriously, why are people riding unregistered pocket bikes on public roads?

A pocket bike caught being used on public roads? Nothing new. About a year ago, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) actually impounded one somewhere in the capital.

Recently, the agency caught yet another rider using a mini motorcycle on public roads. Unlike the one from last year, though, this guy was wearing the proper gear—helmet, pants, closed shoes. The problem? He didn’t have side mirrors and license plates installed.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

11 Images: A closer look at the all-new 2024 Mitsubishi Strada

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde’s road trip-themed prenup shoot is a mood

Enforcers, of course, flagged down the rider, who claimed it was a 125cc bike (we doubt). As it turned out, the guy didn’t have any valid Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration to show. What he did have was an LTO registration from 2005, which really didn’t mean much at that point.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We won’t be surprised if the rider’s been doing this for a while already. But it really baffles us why people keep doing this, knowing full well that it’s illegal. Any motorized vehicle must be registered with the LTO, and the fact that he had an expired document with him means he’s probably aware of that.

What’s even more baffling is that the pocket bike in and of itself already catches so much attention from enforcers, why would he even ride without mirrors and plates? He had accessories like the small windshield and the phone holder—he could’ve at least covered the bare minimum, too. It’s like he wanted to get caught.

The bike was eventually towed and impounded. If you want to see what went down, you can check out the full video below.

Pocket bike rider gets flagged down by MMDA

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now