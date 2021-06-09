President Duterte: ‘Ang traffic ngayon sa EDSA, maluwang na’

Has Metro Manila traffic improved under the current administration? If you ask President Rodrigo Duterte, the answer is a resounding yes.

During a recent interview with SMNI News, the Philippine President proudly declared that EDSA is no longer congested. He added that prior to his administration, the traffic situation along the major thoroughfare was a “crisis.”

“Ang traffic ngayon sa EDSA, maluwang na. Okay? But early on sa administration ko, it was a crisis,” he said, adding that Department of Transportation head Arthur Tugade, who he considers one of his “bright boys,” recommended that the government borrow money to address the problem.

“Ang mga advice nila Tugade, mga bright boys ko, sabi nila maghiram tayo ng pera. We maybe adopt an MRT or somewhere paakyat. Pero, basta, we need money.”

According to Duterte, the loans paid off and Metro Manila’s traffic situation improved because of it. In fact, the President says traveling from Cubao to local airports will soon be possible in a mere 15 minutes.

“Ito ngayon sa taas, ito na lang ang binuhos ko ang mga grant, doon ko binuhos yung pera. Ngayon maluwang na ang traffic ng Manila. Talagang if you go to Cubao to the airport, it’s about 15 minutes, soon for the first time.”

It’s probably worth noting that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is still trying to fulfill Duterte’s previous promise of a five-minute drive between Cubao and Makati City. And speaking of the DPWH, in January this year, agency head Mark Villar shared that EDSA usage is currently estimated at 400,000 cars per day, despite the thoroughfare’s capacity being pegged at just 288,000 per day.

Anyway, what do you guys think of Duterte’s latest traffic claims? Let us know in the comments.

