P2.95-B in fuel subsidy set for PUV drivers; transport groups call for fare hike

In case you missed it, a P4/L price hike for diesel takes effect today, August 8. This marks the fifth consecutive week that diesel prices have gone up.

To aid operators and drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs), the government will be releasing a total of P2.95 billion in fuel subsidy, to be distributed to 1.64 million drivers.

Data from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) shows that 280,000 PUV drivers, 930,000 tricycle drivers, and 150,000 delivery riders are among those who will receive a cash grant. They will receive the following amounts:

Fuel subsidy for PUV drivers

P10,000 – drivers of modern public utility jeepneys and modern UV Express units P1,000 – tricycle drivers P1,200 – delivery riders P6,5000 – drivers of other modes of public transport

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Meanwhile, transport groups are calling for fare hikes to be implemented should the price of diesel continue to go up.

PhilStar Global reports that the ‘Magnificent 7,’ composed of the seven largest transport groups in the country, has pitched the implementation of ‘surcharge fares’ in Metro Manila during rush hours—from 5:30am to 8am and from 5pm to 8pm. Meanwhile, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap) is proposing a temporary fare hike.

“We are currently studying the previous practice wherein the temporary fare hike is allowed once the price [increase] of diesel reaches P7 per liter,” said Melencio Vargas, Altodap president. “It will be automatic and if it goes down, the fare will return to the previous level.”

Piston national president Mody Floranda said that a P7/L diesel price hike could reduce the direct income of jeepney drivers by more than P5,000. As it stands, the net price increase of diesel is now at P7.10/L since the start of 2023.