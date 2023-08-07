The Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange of CALAX is opening in September

The Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) will open in September 2023, cutting your Tagaytay trips shorter at just 20 minutes from this new exit.

Incidentally, this interchange was the location of our recent four-way subcompact seven-seater Big Test featuring the Honda BR-V, the Hyundai Stargazer, the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, and the Toyota Veloz, so if you want a preview of what the area looks like, check it out below:

Big Test shot on location at CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange

Currently, it will take around an hour from the Mamplasan Rotonda before motorists can enjoy the view from Tagaytay. Travel time is cut to 30 minutes if you exit at CALAX’s Silang East interchange.

The Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange is 91% complete as of August 1 and is scheduled to be completed by end of August, said construction manager Wilson Bontigao. Operations are eyed to start around mid-September, Arlette Capistrano, MPT South’s vice president for communication and stakeholder management told the media.

Construction delays hounded the opening of the Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange, with right-of-way issues blamed for the delayed completion of the fifth of the eight segments of the four-lane, 45km expressway. The entire stretch is eyed to be operational by November 2024, and is seen to benefit 50,000 motorists daily.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The highway will link the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and Mamplasan in Biñan, Laguna upon its completion, reducing travel time from CAVITEX to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) by about 45 minutes. It is also seen to decongest roads specifically in Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, and Santa Rosa–Tagaytay Road in the government’s aim to make Calabarzon an “investment destination.”

There will be eight interchanges total: Kawit, Open Canal, Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, Silang-Aguinaldo, Silang East, Santa Rosa–Tagaytay, Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Technopark, and a toll barrier before Greenfield-Mamplasan in Biñan.

Currently, only 14.24km are operational from Greenfield Mamplasan to Silang East Interchange. Once the Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange opens, almost 4km more will be added to its operation.

As for toll fees, CALAX uses the Easytrip RFID, which motorists can also use to pay toll in Cavitex, Cavitex C5 Link, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX). But in case you still don’t have it, cash is accepted in some toll plazas.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.