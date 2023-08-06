ICYMI: Unclaimed license plate penalties, NLEX-SLEX toll fees, NLEX flooding

“Toll-free passage on the NLEX-SLEX Connector is coming to an end, some four months after the first section opened to the public on March 29.

“The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has provisionally approved base toll rates ranging from P86 to P302 for the elevated toll road. The NLEX Corporation will collect the following fees beginning August 8, 2023:

NLEX-SLEX Connector toll fees

Class 1 – P86 Class 2 – P215 Class 3 – P302

“NLEX-SLEX Connector toll fees will be collected using a 24/7 barrier-free electronic toll collection system. Vehicles need not stop at the toll plaza for their RFID stickers to be scanned by the system; instead, drivers are simply advised to slow down for safety.”

“Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza II has now stated that motorists who fail to claim their replacement license plates within 60 days will not be penalized.

“In order to set the record straight, the 60-day deadline to get the unclaimed license plates is not for the motor vehicle owners,” said Mendoza. “It is actually a directive to all our regional directors, district chiefs, offices, and extension offices to find the best ways to properly and efficiently distribute the unclaimed license plates within 60 days.

“The same order covers car dealers and motorcycle dealers because we also received reports that there are a number of unclaimed license plates in their custody.

“The order is not intended for the motor vehicle owners because it’s the LTO’s mandate to issue plates.”

“A pocket bike caught being used on public roads? Nothing new. About a year ago, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) actually impounded one somewhere in the capital.

“Recently, the agency caught yet another rider using a mini motorcycle on public roads. Unlike the one from last year, though, this guy was wearing the proper gear—helmet, pants, closed shoes. The problem? He didn’t have side mirrors and license plates installed.

“Enforcers, of course, flagged down the rider, who claimed it was a 125cc bike (we doubt). As it turned out, the guy didn’t have any valid Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration to show. What he did have was an LTO registration from 2005, which really didn’t mean much at that point.”

“The Land Transportation Office (LTO) still has quite a backlog to clear, but to be fair to the agency, it’s already taken some steps to address that. The latest among the LTO’s initiatives is the newly launched LTOplatereplacement.com website.

“Also known as the LTO License Plate Replacement Inquiry website, this page lets motorists check if their new plates are already available and know where said plates can be claimed. Of course, the question now is whether or not it actually works. We tried it out ourselves to find out.

“It’s pretty straightforward to use. As we mentioned in our previous story, you just log on to the website then you input your car’s plate there. You’ll be asked to check back again after 60 days if it’s not yet available. If it is, you’ll be directed to a specific LTO branch where you can claim it.

“I tried inputting my vehicle’s plate, and I was told that it wasn’t available yet. Interestingly enough, the last time I registered my vehicle, an alarm came out that the plate was already available, and I had to send a separate e-mail to the LTO to lift said alarm since I won’t be able to pick it up just yet. I still haven’t as of this writing, but if the new website’s to be believed, then the initial notification may have very well been a false alarm.”

“Several parts of the country have been troubled by heavy rains over the past few weeks, and earlier today, things have made a turn for the worse. The continuous downpour on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) has caused severe floods.

“As of 6pm earlier this evening, NLEX Corporation reported floods as deep as 50cm around the San Simon portion of the expressway. Heavy traffic was reported on both northbound and southbound lanes, with running speeds of approximately 5-10kph due to the floods.

“The rains today were caused by Typhoon Falcon—international name Khanun—despite exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at around 3:30pm today. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAG-AGA) latest advisory, Falcon will strengthen the southwest monsoon or habagat.”