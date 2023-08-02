Registration validity of ‘7’ plates extended till August 15 in typhoon-hit regions

Vehicles with license plate numbers ending in 7 have extended registration validity in typhoon-hit regions, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced.

In Regions I, II, and III as well as the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the registration renewal deadline of vehicles with ‘7’ plates has been extended until August 15, 2023.

The extended registration validity applies specifically to vehicles that were due for renewal during the first 14 days of the month. Here’s a quick guide to determining when your vehicle is due for registration renewal:

1) The last digit corresponds to the month you need to have your registration renewed.

1 – January

2 – February

3 – March

4 – April

5 – May

6 – June

7 – July

8 – August

9 – September

0 – October

2) The second to the last digit determines the week you need to have your registration renewed.

1, 2, 3 – 1st to 7th of the month (first week)

4, 5, 6 – 8th to 14th of the month (second week)

7, 8 – 15th to 21st of the month (third week)

9, 0 – 22nd to the last day of the month (fourth week)

As an example, if your license plate number is TGP 4567, you can renew its registration on any working day from July 15th to 21st. Miss that deadline and you’ll have to pay a late registration fee of at least P200; if you renew beyond your registration month but no more than 12 months past that, the penalty is 50% of the motor vehicle user’s charge (MVUC).

Take note, too, that if you still haven’t secured your replacement license plate, check its availability on the LTO’s new replacement plate inquiry website, because the agency is looking into penalizing vehicle owners who fail to claim their plates.

