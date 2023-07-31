Bicolanos, the PNR Naga-Ligao route has officially reopened

The old train route connecting Naga in Camarines Sur to Ligao City in Albay has officially reopened as of Monday, July 31, giving Bicolanos more options for transport via the Philippine National Railways (PNR).

PHOTO BY PNR

There will be two trips daily. The first will leave Ligao City at 5:30am heading for Naga, followed by a return trip at 5:30pm. Trips may be added if demand is seen, said the state-operated transport system on Facebook.

A Diesel Hydraulic Locomotive (DHL) will undertake the journey, with five coaches capable of carrying over 1,300 passengers. One way will cover 67km in around 11 minutes.

This route will service six stations in Albay and Camarines Sur, including the terminals: Naga, Pili, Baao, Iriga, Bato, Matacon, Polangui, Oas, and Ligao. The fare will cost from P15 to P105.

PNR Naga-Ligao fare matrix (regular)

PHOTO BY PNR

While face masks are now voluntary on public transport, the PNR reminds passengers that eating and drinking onboard is still prohibited.

PNR Bicol Express: What is it?

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

This old route was halted back in April 2017 due to a lack of rolling stock. While it doesn't go all the way to Legazpi just yet, it does look to be a step towards reviving the old ‘Bicol Express’ route.

Officially called the PNR South Long Haul Project, plans to revive the old train route connecting Manila to Legazpi City were solidified in January 2022 with the inking of a P142-billion Joint Venture with Chinese contractors. This will lead to the first stage of PNR Bicol: a 380-kilometer train line connecting Banlic, Calamba to Daraga, Albay.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.