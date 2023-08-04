Full guide: Stop-and-go scheme, alternate routes, MRT ops during EDSA road repairs from August 4 to 9

The emergency road repairs along the length of the EDSA Busway kicked off last night, August 4, at 10pm, and will last until 5am of August 9. The roadwork will address damage dealt by the recent typhoons and monsoon rains.

To help manage traffic flow on EDSA, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is enforcing a stop-and-go scheme in 15 areas where asphalt overlay and road repairs will be conducted. The agency has deployed 650 traffic enforcers to implement the scheme.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Vehicle owners won’t be penalized for unclaimed replacement plates, LTO clarifies

Toll collection on NLEX-SLEX Connector begins on August 8

During the day, only the bus lane is affected; EDSA Carousel buses will avoid the construction zones by merging right into the adjacent regular lane and returning to the bus lane once past the affected area. The same scheme is implemented at night, but in areas with sufficient space and low traffic volume, the bus lane and the adjacent lane may be closed to traffic to allow large service trucks into the work area.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Below are the simulation of the stop-and-go traffic scheme and the full list of affected areas:

EDSA stop-and-go traffic scheme from August 4 to 9, 2023:

Affected areas of EDSA roadwork from August 4 to 9, 2023:

Fronting Hurom/Philam Homes Before Benitez Street (after Trinoma) HQ BBM (near Octoboy) DDT Skytower (Centris Station) – Albano Before Guadalupe Bridge (whole length) Rockwell Footbridge - Kalayaan (whole length) Footbridge before Trinoma – frontomg Landmark Quezon City 2nd District Engineering Office – Centris Corinthian Gardens – after AFP Before MMDA (Sunshine Media Marketing) Guadalupe MRT – Guadalupe Bridge Footbridge Trinoma – SM North Front SM North and Nice Hotel – Muñoz footbridge Fronting Ricoa – Avida Towers Before Floor Central and Wilcon

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

ALSO READ:

Here’s your ultimate guide to the LTO driver’s license

LTO’s new website lets you check the availability of your replacement license plates

Alternate routes for affected motorists

Motorists are advised to take Skyway Stage 3 or Mabuhay Lanes to avoid EDSA. Below is the list of Mabuhay Lanes for private vehicles.

1) Mabuhay Lane Route 1 (from EDSA southbound)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From EDSA, turn right onto West Avenue, right onto Quezon Avenue, and U-turn near Scout Magbanua. Turn right onto Timog Avenue, right onto Tomas Morato, right onto E. Rodriguez Avenue, left onto Gilmore and proceed straight along Granada. Turn right onto Pinaglabanan or N. Domingo, left onto Pinaglabanan, right onto P. Guevarra, left onto L. Mencias, right onto Shaw Boulevard, left onto Acacia Lane, right onto F. Ortigas, left onto P. Cruz, left onto F. Bluementritt, left onto Coronado, then take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge to your destination.

2) Mabuhay Lane Route 2 (from EDSA southbound)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From EDSA, turn right onto West Avenue, right onto Del Monte Avenue, left onto Santo Domingo or Biak na Bato, right onto Amoranto, left onto Banawe or D. Tuazon, then right onto Maria Clara or Dapitan to destination.

3) Mabuhay Lane Route 3 (NLEX to C5)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From NLEX, take the Mindanao Avenue exit. Turn right onto Mindanao Avenue, left onto Congressional, right onto Luzon Avenue take the bridge crossing Commonwealth Avenue to Katipunan Avenue. Proceed to C5 en route destination.

4) Mabuhay Lane Route 4 (Quezon City to Makati)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

Take N. Domingo then turn left onto Blumentritt-Kalentong, left onto Manalo Street, right onto Mariano, right onto Luna Mencias, right onto Shaw Boulevard, left onto Acacia Lane, right onto F. Ortigas, left onto P. Cruz, left onto F. Blumentritt, Coronado, then take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge or take Barangka Drive and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge en route to destination.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

5) Mabuhay Lane Route 5 (Quezon City to Makati)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

From E. Rodriguez, turn left onto Montoimyas-Plaza Noli to Fajardo, left onto V.G. Cruz, right onto Lardizabal, left onto M. Dela Fuente, right onto Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, Nagtahan to Pres. Quirino, then left onto South Super Highway en route to destination.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

6) Mabuhay Lane Route 6 (from NLEX)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

Turn right onto Balintawak Cloverleaf to EDSA going to Monumento, then turn left onto A. De Jesus Street (8th Street), left onto C3, right onto A. Bonifacio, then take Mayon Avenue leading to Welcome Rotunda en route to destination.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

7) Mabuhay Lane Route 7 (from EDSA northbound)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

From EDSA, take Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge onto Barangka Drive. Turn left onto Nueve de Febrero, right onto M. Martinez Avenue, straight to Gomezville, straight to Hoover, Wilson, left onto Ortigas Avenue, Granada, right onto N. Domingo, left onto Hemady, right onto Scout Tobias, left onto Timog Avenue, then right onto Quezon Avenue. From Elliptical Road, turn right onto Visayas Avenue, left onto Congressional Avenue, and right onto Mindanao Avenue en route to destination.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

8) Mabuhay Lane Route 8 (from EDSA)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

From EDSA, turn right onto Banahaw Street, right onto Makiling, left onto Benitez, straight onto Joseph Street, left onto Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills Shopping Center.

9) Mabuhay Lane Route 9 (from EDSA)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From EDSA, turn right onto Annapolis, right onto Eisenhower, left onto Club Filipino, Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills Shopping Center.

10) Mabuhay Lane Route 10 (from EDSA)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

From EDSA, turn right onto Connecticut, Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills Shopping Center.

11) Mabuhay Lane Route 11 (from EDSA)

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Take EDSA-Tramo Flyover then turn right onto Andrews Avenue, straight to Airport Road, right onto Roxas Boulevard. Take service road, Redemptorist en route to destination.

POPULAR NOW ON OUR WEBSITE:

Maine Mendoza gave her husband the rarest SUV of them all

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross

MRT-3 ready to deploy more trains

The MMDA and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) are anticipating an influx of MRT-3 passengers, saying the train line is ready to accommodate affected riders of the EDSA Carousel as well as motorists who opt to use public transport to avoid traffic on EDSA.

“MRT-3 now has 24 trainsets available and operational after completing its general overhaul of 72 light rail vehicles in November 2022,” said MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes. Eighteen trainsets are normally used during peak hours to serve around 375,000 to 400,000 passengers daily, but more trainsets may be deployed when necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“With 24 trainsets available, MRT can deploy two or three more trainsets if needed to accommodate 450,000 to 500,000 passengers daily with four minutes headway,” said Cesar Chavez, undersecretary for railways at the DOTr.