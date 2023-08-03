Toll collection on NLEX-SLEX Connector begins on August 8

Toll-free passage on the NLEX-SLEX Connector is coming to an end, some four months after the first section opened to the public on March 29.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has provisionally approved base toll rates ranging from P86 to P302 for the elevated toll road. The NLEX Corporation will collect the following fees beginning August 8, 2023:

NLEX-SLEX Connector toll fees

Class 1 – P86 Class 2 – P215 Class 3 – P302

NLEX-SLEX Connector toll fees will be collected using a 24/7 barrier-free electronic toll collection system. Vehicles need not stop at the toll plaza for their RFID stickers to be scanned by the system; instead, drivers are simply advised to slow down for safety.

PHOTO BY DPWH on Facebook

The 8km NLEX-SLEX Connector Road is divided into two sections. Section 1, which is currently operational, is approximately 5km long and stretches from C3 Road/5th Avenue in Caloocan to España in Manila, cutting down travel time from half an hour to just five minutes. The remaining 3km making up Section 2 runs from España to Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, and should be mostly completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Since the toll road’s opening in March, some 14,000 motorists have been using it daily.

TRB advisory for NLEX-SLEX Connector toll collection:

