Advisory: EDSA emergency roadwork to be conducted from August 4 to 9

If your regular route takes you through EDSA, take note that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be carrying out emergency roadwork along sections of the thoroughfare from 10pm of Friday, August 4, to 5am of Wednesday, August 9.

To address the damage caused by recent typhoons, emergency asphalt overlay and reblocking will be conducted on the stretch of the EDSA Busway from Buendia to Muñoz. The following areas will be affected:

Affected areas of EDSA roadwork from August 4 to 9, 2023:

Fronting Hurom/Philam Homes Before Benitez Street (after Trinoma) HQ BBM (near Octoboy) DDT Skytower (Centris Station) – Albano Before Guadalupe Bridge (whole length) Rockwell Footbridge - Kalayaan (whole length) Footbridge before Trinoma – frontomg Landmark Quezon City 2nd District Engineering Office – Centris Corinthian Gardens – after AFP Before MMDA (Sunshine Media Marketing) Guadalupe MRT – Guadalupe Bridge Footbridge Trinoma – SM North Front SM North and Nice Hotel – Muñoz footbridge Fronting Ricoa – Avida Towers Before Floor Central and Wilcon

Motorists are advised to take Skyway Stage 3 or Mabuhay Lanes to avoid the affected areas. Below is the list of Mabuhay Lanes for private vehicles.

1) Mabuhay Lane Route 1 (from EDSA southbound)

From EDSA, turn right onto West Avenue, right onto Quezon Avenue, and U-turn near Scout Magbanua. Turn right onto Timog Avenue, right onto Tomas Morato, right onto E. Rodriguez Avenue, left onto Gilmore and proceed straight along Granada. Turn right onto Pinaglabanan or N. Domingo, left onto Pinaglabanan, right onto P. Guevarra, left onto L. Mencias, right onto Shaw Boulevard, left onto Acacia Lane, right onto F. Ortigas, left onto P. Cruz, left onto F. Bluementritt, left onto Coronado, then take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge to your destination.

2) Mabuhay Lane Route 2 (from EDSA southbound)

From EDSA, turn right onto West Avenue, right onto Del Monte Avenue, left onto Santo Domingo or Biak na Bato, right onto Amoranto, left onto Banawe or D. Tuazon, then right onto Maria Clara or Dapitan to destination.

3) Mabuhay Lane Route 3 (NLEX to C5)

From NLEX, take the Mindanao Avenue exit. Turn right onto Mindanao Avenue, left onto Congressional, right onto Luzon Avenue take the bridge crossing Commonwealth Avenue to Katipunan Avenue. Proceed to C5 en route destination.

4) Mabuhay Lane Route 4 (Quezon City to Makati)

Take N. Domingo then turn left onto Blumentritt-Kalentong, left onto Manalo Street, right onto Mariano, right onto Luna Mencias, right onto Shaw Boulevard, left onto Acacia Lane, right onto F. Ortigas, left onto P. Cruz, left onto F. Blumentritt, Coronado, then take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge or take Barangka Drive and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge en route to destination.

5) Mabuhay Lane Route 5 (Quezon City to Makati)

From E. Rodriguez, turn left onto Montoimyas-Plaza Noli to Fajardo, left onto V.G. Cruz, right onto Lardizabal, left onto M. Dela Fuente, right onto Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, Nagtahan to Pres. Quirino, then left onto South Super Highway en route to destination.

6) Mabuhay Lane Route 6 (from NLEX)

Turn right onto Balintawak Cloverleaf to EDSA going to Monumento, then turn left onto A. De Jesus Street (8th Street), left onto C3, right onto A. Bonifacio, then take Mayon Avenue leading to Welcome Rotunda en route to destination.

7) Mabuhay Route 7 (from EDSA northbound)

From EDSA, take Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge onto Barangka Drive. Turn left onto Nueve de Febrero, right onto M. Martinez Avenue, straight to Gomezville, straight to Hoover, Wilson, left onto Ortigas Avenue, Granada, right onto N. Domingo, left onto Hemady, right onto Scout Tobias, left onto Timog Avenue, then right onto Quezon Avenue. From Elliptical Road, turn right onto Visayas Avenue, left onto Congressional Avenue, and right onto Mindanao Avenue en route to destination.

8) Mabuhay Lante Route 8 (from EDSA)

From EDSA, turn right onto Banahaw Street, right onto Makiling, left onto Benitez, straight onto Joseph Street, left onto Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills Shopping Center.

9) Mabuhay Lane Route 9 (from EDSA)

From EDSA, turn right onto Annapolis, right onto Eisenhower, left onto Club Filipino, Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills Shopping Center.

10) Mabuhay Lane Route 10 (from EDSA)

From EDSA, turn right onto Connecticut, Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills Shopping Center.

11) Mabuhay Lane Route 11 (from EDSA)

Take EDSA- Tramo Flyover then turn right onto Andrews Avenue, straight to Airport Road, right onto Roxas Boulevard. Take service road, Redemptorist en route to destination.

MMDA advisory on EDSA emergency roadwork

