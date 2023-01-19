QC announces road closures for Chinese New Year celebrations

Those of you who plan on being in Quezon City this weekend are going to want to listen up.

The Quezon City local government has announced that it will be implementing road closures for Chinese New Year celebrations from 9pm of January 21 to 9pm of the 22nd.

Banawe Street will be closed to traffic during the said dates. If you’re along Quezon Avenue, you can take the following alternate routes:

QC traffic advisory

Alternate route from Quezon Avenue #1

1) Turn right to Biak na Bato Street

2) Turn left to Dapitan Street

3) Turn left to Cordillera Street

4) Back to Quezon Avenue

Alternate route from Quezon Avenue #2

1) Turn right to Biak na Bato Street

2) Turn left to Maria Clara Street

3) Turn left to D. Tuazon Street

4) Back to Quezon Avenue

Authorities have also announced that a slowdown in traffic is expected near the affected areas. So, will this traffic advisory have any effect on your weekend plans?

